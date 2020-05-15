Ieq Capital LLC Has $21.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 238.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 277,745 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 31,294,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

