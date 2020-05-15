Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,081.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

