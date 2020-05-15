Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,799 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after buying an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,245,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,163. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.