Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 184.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,163,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

