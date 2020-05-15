Ieq Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.23. 799,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $237.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

