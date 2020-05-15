Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.37 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 332.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,136 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.