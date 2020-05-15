Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 218.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

