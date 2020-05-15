Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 413.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.21. 4,574,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

