Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 8,948,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

