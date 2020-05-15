Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $287.15. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.