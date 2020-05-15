Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

