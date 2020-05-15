Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average is $142.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.