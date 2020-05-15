Ieq Capital LLC Invests $3.61 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,158,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,405,000 after buying an additional 1,555,849 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after buying an additional 882,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,201,000 after buying an additional 583,712 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,998,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,731,000.

Shares of VV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.62. 384,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,198. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.37.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

