Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,874 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day moving average is $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

