Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 78,947 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 506.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,434.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

SCHW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 6,780,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,858,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

