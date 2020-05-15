Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 81,850 Shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Zuora worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,980. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

