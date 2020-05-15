Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 995 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,564,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The firm has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

