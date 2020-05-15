Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 670.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $138.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,008. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

