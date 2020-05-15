Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after purchasing an additional 871,892 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $125.12. 40,199,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,461,219. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

