Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,440 shares during the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 148,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

TRTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 853,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,678. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $370,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,498.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock worth $516,325 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

