iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,200 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 914,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IFMK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 242,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,366. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -3.65. iFresh has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

