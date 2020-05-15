IG Gold Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, TRX Market, CoinExchange and ABCC. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $638,276.09 and $1,863.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.00 or 0.02014818 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00085073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00170498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold's total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold's official website is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

