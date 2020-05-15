Ignis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market cap of $17.22 million and $1.50 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, STEX, Indodax, Upbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

