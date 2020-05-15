Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Ignition has a market cap of $95,819.45 and $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026525 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031386 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,394.08 or 1.00190683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000569 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00085050 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000591 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,305,195 coins and its circulating supply is 1,292,022 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

