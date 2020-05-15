IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 874,449 shares of company stock worth $61,818,007. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 260,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 62,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

INFO stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 2,383,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,843. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

