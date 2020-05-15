ImageCoin (IMG) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $448,536.88 and $1.20 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,644,822 coins and its circulating supply is 9,095,322 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

