imbrex (REX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $117,232.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.03473431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002061 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

