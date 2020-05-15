IMI’s (IMI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 825 ($10.85) on Friday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.19.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last three months, insiders bought 44 shares of company stock worth $37,197.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

