Imperial Brands’ (IMB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMB has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,003.50 ($26.35).

IMB traded up GBX 46.50 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,628.50 ($21.42). 1,874,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,714.31. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

