Imperial Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Construction Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital analyst E. Mally now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

ROAD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $742.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.