Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.43

News headlines about Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Imperial Oil earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TSE:IMO traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$20.09. 996,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,658. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.60. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.56.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

