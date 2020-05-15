Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 172.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IMV during the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.53 on Friday. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

