Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 257,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Independence by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IHC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,490. Independence has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHC. TheStreet cut Independence from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Independence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

