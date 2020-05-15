Independent Research Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.08 ($23.35).

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock traded up €0.68 ($0.79) during trading on Friday, hitting €12.98 ($15.09). The stock had a trading volume of 196,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm has a market cap of $953.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12 month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of €25.38 ($29.51). The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.80 and its 200 day moving average is €20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

