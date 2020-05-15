Indus (ETR:INH) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

INH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Indus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of INH opened at €26.00 ($30.23) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. Indus has a 52-week low of €20.75 ($24.13) and a 52-week high of €47.10 ($54.77).

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

