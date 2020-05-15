Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Infinera worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Infinera by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 550,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

