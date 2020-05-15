Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Bruce Pfau Acquires 10,000 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Bruce Pfau purchased 10,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $20,300.00.

III stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,598. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

