ING Groep (ING) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):

5/11/2020 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – ING Groep had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2020 – ING Groep had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/30/2020 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE ING traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,429. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Get ING Groep NV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 558.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 227,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 192,866 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 333.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 34.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 534,860 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.