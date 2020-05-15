ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 10,809 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.27. 57,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

