ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 209.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 211,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,198. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

