ING Groep NV Buys 1,505 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after acquiring an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,469,000 after acquiring an additional 128,276 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,406. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.97.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.