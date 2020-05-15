ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,973,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after buying an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727 over the last three months.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

