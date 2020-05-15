ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.91. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

