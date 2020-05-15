ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,848,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,320,293. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

