ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

