ING Groep NV Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.48. 577,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,339. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.