ING Groep NV Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Stryker by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

SYK traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.85. 890,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

