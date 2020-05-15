ING Groep NV Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 221,771 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 16,496,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

