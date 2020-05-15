ING Groep NV Has $2.46 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 296.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,209 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AES were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AES by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AES by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AES by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tarun Khanna bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Pimenta bought 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $49,685.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,168 shares in the company, valued at $533,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NYSE AES traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 312,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,743. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

