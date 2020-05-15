ING Groep NV Has $2.62 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 20,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.06. 119,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.19. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.